Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. alerts:

Shares of IYC stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $203.58. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a one year low of $2,870.00 and a one year high of $3,650.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

