Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys Shares of 110,578 Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD)

Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 61,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 197,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,067. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

