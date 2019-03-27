Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sunlands Online Education Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Online Education Group -47.31% -1,725.79% -26.73% Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors -0.20% -79.05% -6.34%

26.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunlands Online Education Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Online Education Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors 236 852 921 34 2.37

Sunlands Online Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.13%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Sunlands Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlands Online Education Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million -$134.83 million -4.59 Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors $539.47 million $36.18 million 12.28

Sunlands Online Education Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunlands Online Education Group competitors beat Sunlands Online Education Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

