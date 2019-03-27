Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,728,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,826,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,074,000 after purchasing an additional 77,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,826,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,074,000 after buying an additional 77,873 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,672,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after buying an additional 45,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price target on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

