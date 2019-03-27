Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. 3,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,135. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

