Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $365,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Strategic Education by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Strategic Education by 22.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,068,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,481,000 after purchasing an additional 198,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 655.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 821,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $366,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,995 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $279,798.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,229.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $1,419,175 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

