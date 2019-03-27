Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Williams Capital raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other ALLETE news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $322,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,707.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of ALLETE Inc (ALE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-sells-1422-shares-of-allete-inc-ale.html.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.