Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $587,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,091,000 after purchasing an additional 857,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,091,000 after acquiring an additional 857,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,324,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,639 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,847,000 after purchasing an additional 693,295 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 405,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,009. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

