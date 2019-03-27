Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 113,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 513,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $130.86. 16,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,851. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $2,262,502.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

