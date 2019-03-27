Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,601 Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,891.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $991,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,476,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,726.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 102,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,455,892. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

