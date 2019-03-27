Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,668.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.37.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,232 shares of company stock worth $29,419,809 over the last 90 days. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/stitch-fix-inc-sfix-position-raised-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.