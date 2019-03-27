Stipend Price Tops $0.0285 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Stipend has a market cap of $311,342.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.02346876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00480453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020648 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024194 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023154 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014564 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00038983 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 10,916,080 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.