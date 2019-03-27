Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.39 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in LKQ by 2,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 821,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787,405 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $260,447.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,313. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

