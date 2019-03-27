Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.28 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.96, for a total value of $971,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,248,863. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,787. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.40 and a fifty-two week high of $201.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

