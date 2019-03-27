Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.09 Million Stake in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 102.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284,810 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,618.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,981,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 1,908,857 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $25,923,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,527,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 758,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Under Armour by 3,672.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 762,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 742,694 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 45,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

