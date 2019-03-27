Stifel Financial Corp Buys 99,138 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 781.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,331,100,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,625 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,949,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,717 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $31,220,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,743,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,876. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

