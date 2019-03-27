Steps (STEPS) Market Cap Hits $20,474.00

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Steps has a market capitalization of $20,474.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steps has traded flat against the US dollar. One Steps coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001847 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps Coin Profile

Steps (STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Buying and Selling Steps

Steps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

