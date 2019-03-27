Stars Group (TSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TSG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.60 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stars Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 99.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

