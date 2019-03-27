Stakinglab Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,607.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $516,398.00 and $4,607.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00035569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00062934 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006748 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020806 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 360,842 coins and its circulating supply is 358,422 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

