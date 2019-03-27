Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Semtech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Semtech to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Semtech news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,685,150.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,114 shares of company stock worth $8,282,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

