Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $81.06 Million Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,093,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,064,000. Nike comprises 0.9% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $224,658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 352.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2,572.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,676 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

