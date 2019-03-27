Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

