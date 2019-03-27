Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SSIF remained flat at $GBX 91.75 ($1.20) during trading hours on Wednesday. 29,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20).

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

