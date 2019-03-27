Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,588. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,050.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/spero-therapeutics-inc-spro-shares-sold-by-ubs-oconnor-llc.html.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.