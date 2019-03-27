Spectiv Hits 24-Hour Volume of $140.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. Spectiv has a market cap of $409,402.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00414241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.01617529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00229859 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001291 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,761,550 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

