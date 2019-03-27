SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Position Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

