SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $281.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

