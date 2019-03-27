SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) Stake Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 842,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,933,000 after purchasing an additional 460,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,260,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 384,917 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,579,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 168,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 145,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

