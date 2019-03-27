Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

