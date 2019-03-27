SONM (SNM) Reaches Market Cap of $9.52 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, COSS and Liqui. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00408719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.01615434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228877 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001277 BTC.

About SONM

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.io

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Tidex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Liqui, COSS, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

