SongCoin Trading Down 18.2% This Week (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One SongCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SongCoin has a total market cap of $5,299.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SongCoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.01518841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001492 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001622 BTC.

SongCoin Profile

SongCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org . SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

