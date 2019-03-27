Soliton Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 1st (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton’s (NASDAQ:SOLY) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 1st. Soliton had issued 2,172,591 shares in its initial public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $10,862,955 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Soliton has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Soliton, Inc develops healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. The devices generate planar acoustic waves or shock waves in cosmetic surgical procedures, aesthetic surgical procedures, and dermatology procedures for treatments. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

