Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Trading Down 6.1%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.52. 722,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,097,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Svb Leerink downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $270,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Bennett Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $150,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $581,030.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $21,109,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 535,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $24,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 436,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 675,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

