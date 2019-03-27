Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $263.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.68 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,421,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,209,000 after acquiring an additional 130,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,352,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

