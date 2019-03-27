Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,218,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 761,708 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 24,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,743. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

