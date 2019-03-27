Snovio (SNOV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Snovio has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Snovio has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovio token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00414051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.01608169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00228144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

