SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.83 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post $116.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.04 million to $127.59 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $206.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $479.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.46 million to $514.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $497.65 million, with estimates ranging from $462.93 million to $537.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.54 million. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.