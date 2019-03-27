SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post $116.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.04 million to $127.59 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $206.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $479.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.46 million to $514.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $497.65 million, with estimates ranging from $462.93 million to $537.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.54 million. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.