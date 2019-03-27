Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Holdings Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,362 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,134 shares of company stock worth $4,245,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

