Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.64% of Simon Property Group worth $342,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $181.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/simon-property-group-inc-spg-shares-sold-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.