Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 24,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$86,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,078,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,298,065.20.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.44, for a total transaction of C$68,734.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.98, for a total transaction of C$89,283.00.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total transaction of C$122,196.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$4.02. The company has a market cap of $615.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$55.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

