Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $41,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 115,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,949,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 367,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,012.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

