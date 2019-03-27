Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.74 million, a PE ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 2.35. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

