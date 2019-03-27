Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Position Raised by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,828,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 339,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 888,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,270 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 5,677 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $263,866.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,451.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

