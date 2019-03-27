ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX. ShowHand has a total market cap of $120,069.00 and $57,699.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00415109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.01620884 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00229987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001317 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

