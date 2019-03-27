Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,313 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 389,281 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.09 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/short-interest-in-tompkins-financial-co-tmp-increases-by-9-3.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.