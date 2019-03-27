Short Interest in Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Increases By 9.3%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,313 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 389,281 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Shares of TMP stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $91.99.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.09 million for the quarter.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.
