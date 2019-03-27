Short Interest in Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Grows By 3.7%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,404 shares, a growth of 3.7% from the February 28th total of 748,999 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nobilis Health stock. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned 0.75% of Nobilis Health worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

