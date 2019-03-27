Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Declines By 4.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,211 shares, a decline of 4.7% from the February 28th total of 7,135,461 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,403,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in B2Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,092,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 671,458 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in B2Gold by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in B2Gold by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,696,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 671,600 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,698,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.38 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Declines By 4.7%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/short-interest-in-b2gold-corp-btg-declines-by-4-7.html.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.