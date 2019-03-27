Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of SAE opened at €37.30 ($43.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €34.40 ($40.00) and a fifty-two week high of €56.00 ($65.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. The company provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. It operates under the shop-apotheke.com brand in Germany; shop-apotheke.at brand in Austria; shop-pharmacie.fr brand in France; and farmaline brand in Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

