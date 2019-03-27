Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of SAE opened at €37.30 ($43.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €34.40 ($40.00) and a fifty-two week high of €56.00 ($65.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. The company provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. It operates under the shop-apotheke.com brand in Germany; shop-apotheke.at brand in Austria; shop-pharmacie.fr brand in France; and farmaline brand in Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

