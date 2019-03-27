Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.043 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.78. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.84 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $36,494.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,886 shares in the company, valued at $471,846.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/shoe-carnival-scvl-updates-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.