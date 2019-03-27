Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,146,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 393,942 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.